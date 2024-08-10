When Logan Paul vowed to sue LA Knight for stealing and then smashing out the window of his Prime Hydration truck after SummerSlam, it felt like the opening shots of a renewed feud between the “Maverick” and the “Megastar.”

… or did it?

Discussing his big win in the first SmackDown after SummerSlam, LA Knight let it be known that he is done with Paul and instead wants someone new to step up for his United States Championship.

“Let me talk to ya! Summerslam has come and gone, and with all the answers, one question still remains: they’re saying, ‘LA Knight, it had to feel extra sweet to beat Logan Paul in his hometown, right?’ (‘You deserved it’ chants) I tell ya who deserved it, Logan Paul deserved getting stomped out, and that’s what he got, yeah!” LA Knight told the crowd on SmackDown.

“But I don’t give a d*mn about beating him in his hometown. The only thing that I care about is the fact that I stood right there, not too long ago, and I told the entire world, I said ‘Call me what you want, but sooner or later, you will call me Champ,’ and at long last, I have arrived! Fresh United States Champ. Why? Because I made it that way. And what’s that mean? What’s that mean? I understand that this thing makes me a marked man. But understand something, I’ve been a marked man from the day I walked into SmackDown with the Chip or not.

“All that means is the game is still the same, just like at SummerSlam with Logan Paul, I walk in, I hit it and quit it, then I move on to the next. And with the next, I hit it and quit it. And what do I do with the next one? I hit it and quit it. Because I can’t stop the undeniable Kavorka. I can’t stop being the United States Champion, with everybody saying, L-A-Knight, yeah!”

And who would step up for that shot at the US Title? Well, that would be Santos Escobar, the man Knight helped to defeat to qualify for Money in the Bank, and the leader of Legado Del Fantasma. While that particular feud may not be at the top of most fans' lists, it is something and should hold the fort down until someone bigger and worse steps up for the patriotic prize.

LA Knight is incredibly proud of his United States Championship win

Speaking of LA Knight's big win at SummerSlam, the “Megastar” commented on his first championship win on the main roster after the show's post-show media session, and needless to say, the victory lap was glorious for long-time fans.

“Long overdue. I don’t know if anybody could read lips out there, but most of the stuff I was saying, you probably can’t say right now because it was a lot of ‘f**kin right,’ and all that kind of stuff. It is long overdue. You talk about the fact that it’s long overdue. Maybe it’s right on time. I don’t know,” LA Knight explained after SummerSlam via 411 Mania.

“But at this point, it’s feeling like the right time to me because I think a lot of people, you look into the winter time, I see the talk. People are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. I think LA Knight’s fallen off.’ Am I fallen off now? Because I think last night when I walked out there and everybody got standing up, yelling, ‘LA Knight,’ my guy, new US Championship. We’re only taking off from here. I wanted this [title], now I got it. At this point now, for me, again, I talked about 2023 being the foundation. 2024, now is the time to start building that legacy, start building that legend of LA Knight.”

After being held off of WrestleMania 39 entirely despite the show being held in his namesake hometown, LA Knight's rise has been something to watch over the last two years, with fans effectively forcing the promotion's hands with their cheers, social media attention, and merch purchases. While only time will tell how Knight's championship reign shakes out, how long he will hold the belt, and who will ultimately take his title in the future, for now, the “Megastar” is a champion, Paul is not, and fans will finally have a mid-card champion on SmackDown who will show up each week, have entertaining segments, and maybe even defend his title more than three times every 273 days. All in all, that's a pretty good trade-off.