LA Knight is a star in the making in WWE. In fact, LA Knight is a megastar in the making in WWE. After a rough start on the main roster, he is on a trajectory to be a future world champion. He's the fan favorite to win the upcoming Money in the Bank match, which would be the perfect way to catapult LA Knight to the main event scene.

At 40 years old, LA Knight is a veteran in the ring. He's only been in WWE for a few years but has traveled the world and wrestled for major companies before jumping ship. He's no stranger to being a world champion, either. Known as Eli Drake, he won the Impact World Championship during his time with Impact Wrestling.

LA Knight has the looks, charisma, and ring skills to be a top guy in the company. He's gotten over with the fans over the last few months due to his incredible mic and character work. Knight went from going by Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models, to potential Money in the Bank winner in nine months. It can be difficult to get over with the crowd, but the fact that Knight did it in a short amount of time is impressive.

While on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, LA Knight discussed his goals and what he'd like to be in WWE. Not only does Knight want to be a world champion, but he wants fans to recognize him as “the guy.”

“Now, what would I like to be? I wanna be the guy who’s at the top of this deal,” Knight said. “I wanna be the guy who is running around with that Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, whatever it is, to the point where people are like, ‘All right, that’s the guy. All right, that’s the guy who also now we’re gonna consider is he one of the best of all time? I don’t know.’ And maybe that’s ambitious, and people look at me, and be like, ‘Oh, this guy’s out of his mind. He thinks he’s that good.’ Yeah, I do. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LA Knight wants to be mentioned in the same breath as Steve Austin, The Rock, and other all-time greats. He knows he might not be everybody's favorite, but he says they will have to deal with it.

“So, everybody might not agree with that, and that’s cool,” Knight said. “That’s fine. I’m not going to be everybody’s cup of tea. But at some point you’re gonna have to drink up. And here’s the deal, at the end of this, my whole aim is when they talk about Austin, Rock, Hogan, Flair, Cena, Undertaker, I want my name to be out there.”

The future is unbelievably bright for LA Knight. His success is a long time coming, and he deserves the push he's receiving. It's impressive how LA Knight has become a fan favorite so quickly. Hopefully, WWE doesn't drop the ball with LA Knight and takes advantage of his rising popularity. He's a mix of Steve Austin and The Rock on the mic and can hold his own against the very best in the ring. Knight has proven to be one of the best talkers and characters in the business, and WWE is lucky to have a megastar on their roster. LA Knight's time is coming, and that is just a fact of life. YEAH!

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John's weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!