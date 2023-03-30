Athletic clashes with Getafe! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Athletic-Getafe prediction and pick.

Athletic Bilbao ranks seventh in Spain’s top flight. Only five points separate them from fifth-placed Villarreal. They recently captured a 3-1 win over Real Valladolid.

Getafe is in 13th place in the league table and has shown signs of struggle in Spain’s top flight. The Madrid-based outfit is in a four-game unbeaten run, winning over Real Jaen from Spain’s amateur league.

Here are the Athletic-Getafe soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Athletic-Getafe Odds

Athletic Bilbao: -170

Getafe: +550

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +154

Under 2.5 Goals: -188

How to Watch Athletic vs. Getafe

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV,

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Athletic Can Beat Getafe

Ernesto Valverde’s side has been mediocre in this La Liga campaign. Although they enjoy a safe top-half placement at seventh at the moment, they will need to see more wins if they will aim for European contention. A Europa Conference League booking is not far from impossible, as current sixth-placers Villarreal only have a five-point edge over them. Athletic Club Bilbao has a 10-6-10 overall record, with a 6-2-5 home tally.

Athletic Bilbao is hoping to win again after their last result, the 1-3 La Liga victory versus Real Valladolid. In that match, Athletic Bilbao had 52% possession and 16 attempts at goal with six on target. Iñigo Martínez, Gorka Guruzeta, and Mikel Vesga were in the scoresheet for Athletic Club. Real Valladolid also had 15 shots at goal, but only three of them were on target. Cyle Larin was the scorer for Real Valladolid who put in the ball in the 74th minute.

The Lions are eager to represent Spain in European competitions next term, and they are likely to go all guns blazing at Los Azulones. Athletic Club Bilbao’s offense might need some improvements in this matchup. Although they retain the ball possession 50.6% of the time, they might need to work on increasing their total shot numbers (14.5) and corner kicks per game (6.0). Oihan Sancet leads the club with eight goals while Oscar de Marcos has four assists. Nico and Inaki Williams have eight and seven goal contributions for the club, respectively.

Both Inigo Lekue and Jon Morcillo are sidelined with injuries, but Ernesto Valverde can count on key players for Saturday’s clash. The good news for the hosts is that first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon should recover in time to face Getafe. The Red and Whites’ game averages of 15.2 tackles, 8.5 interceptions, 15.5 clearances, and 2.3 saves need serious improvement, especially for a team that concedes 1.1 goals per game on average. De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche, and Inigo Martinez will need to be extra motivated in working Athletic’s back-line defense. Athletic will also need to lessen the 13.7 fouls it commits per game, as well as the 142.4 possessions it loses per match.

Why Getafe Can Beat Athletic

Getafe is in 13th place of the Spanish football table. Their 7-8-11 record gives them 29 points. Valencia and Almeria sit as candidates for relegation but they are only two points away from Los Azulones.

Getafe will come into the encounter following a 2-0 La Liga win with the eclipse of Sevilla in their last fixture. In that match, Getafe managed 37% possession and 15 shots on goal with four of them on target. For Getafe, the goals were scored by Munir El Haddadi (50′) and Enes Ünal (95′). At the other end, Sevilla had 11 attempts on goal with five on target. Getafe also had an outstanding outing against Real Jaen. Jaime Mata scored a brace in 37 minutes before Armengol and Oscar Lozano equalized in just 50 minutes of ball time. However, Juanmi Latasa knocked a goal just a minute after to put Getafe on top. Getafe had a 5-3 advantage on corner kicks against the second-seed team in Group 9 of the Tercera Federacion.

Los Azulones, on the other hand, have been producing fine displays at home of late, but given their poor away record, the Basques are going to play their very best to get the three points from the match. Getafe’s 2-4-6 away record will need some improvement, and they must show it by putting more emphasis on defense. Getafe is making 14.1 tackles, 8.3 interceptions, and 20.0 clearances per game; they have only kept eight clean sheets through 26 matches.

Both Domingos Duarte and Omar Alderete are back from suspensions, but Gaston Alvarez is banned from the game, speaking of the visiting side. Enes Unal, Borja Mayoral, and Carles Alena will need to lead their team in this match; they have 16, eight, and four goal involvements for the club this season. Damian Suarez, Juan Iglesias, andDjene will also look to add some creativity as defenders.

Final Athletic-Getafe Prediction & Pick

Athletic Club and Getafe are set to make this an exciting match, but the Basques hold the advantage in scoring. Back the hosts to hold their ground against the struggling Getafe squad.

Final Athletic-Getafe Prediction & Pick: