Lady Gaga drops massive bomb by confirming role in Joker 2

For a couple of months now, there have been rumors going around that Lady Gaga would be part of the Joker sequel and she would be playing Harley Quinn. While the reaction to this was mixed at first, it allowed the idea to take root. The thing is, just today, that rumor has now gone on to bear fruit and the Grammy-award winning singer has finally confirmed on social media that she is indeed going to be part of Joker 2.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

In a post she shared on her official Twitter account, Lady Gaga has announced that she will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 film. The post also stated that the said movie is set to come out on October 4, 2024.

In a report by Variety last June, it was believed that Lady Gaga is set to play the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. The follow-up is envisioned as a musical and its title, which was revealed by Director Todd Phillips a couple of months earlier, refers to a shared delusional disorder. Other than the Batman, this can only allude to Quinn, a character so closely tied to the Joker ever since she made her debut in the 90s. The thing is, Gaga’s post and the teaser itself do not confirm the singer would be playing Quinn outright.

The first Joker film went on to surprise everybody in 2019 when it amassed more than $1 billion worldwide. This feat makes it the highest-grossing movie with an R rating. Add the fact that it earned 11 Academy Award nominations, including the Best Actor award which Phoenix won, it’s safe to say that the original Joker movie was a resounding success.

With Lady Gaga onboard the Joker sequel, fans everywhere will be intrigued by how things will play out with Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck as the film starts to shoot in December. Until then, fingers are crossed that it can succeed as the first one as well, especially since DC needs a win for its films after all the Batgirl-related debacle recently.