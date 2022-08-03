‘Irredeemable’: DC shockingly drops hammer on Batgirl after burning through $90 million

In a move that left fans in disbelief, DC has decided to cancel Batgirl, even after spending a whopping $90 million on it. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has used up a staggering amount on the Batman-related project, the studio still opted not to give the film a theatrical release or a chance to be seen on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. will no longer be releasing #Batgirl, the DC film that already completed shooting and was expected to arrive on HBO Max this year. Details: https://t.co/ytKOOU2d97 pic.twitter.com/AtDWldGrCH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 2, 2022

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav made the decision to focus on making theatrical films instead of exerting funds on streaming projects. This cost-cutting measure prompted the studio to drop the hammer down on Batgirl, which has already seen its $80 million budget rise to $90 million due to Covid-19 protocols. Furthermore, the same reasoning is also used by Warner Bros. Discovery to cancel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, an animated movie revolving around Scooby-Doo with an estimated budget of $40 million.

The report would go on to say that films both with massive budgets and meant for streaming no longer make any sense financially. This perspective has been adapted to stop further development of Batgirl, which already has Leslie Grace playing the titular character. Included in the cast of this DCEU film are Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the film’s primary antagonist, Firefly.

The studio’s leadership has been finding ways to save around $3 billion after Warner Media and Discovery merged last April. Apart from DC’s Batgirl, CNN+ and J.J. Abrams’ Demimonde have already been canceled. The former costs $300 million while Abram’s HBO Original project was around $200 million.

This recent development has placed DC and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discover, under fire from fans. With Batgirl being canceled, those who support the DCEU have fewer projects to look forward to. Nevertheless, fans can still expect Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle to continue the fight for DC’s cinematic effort.