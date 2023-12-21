On Fandango's list of most-anticipated performances in 2024, Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga led the way.

Most-anticipated performances of 2024

Fandango unveiled their most-anticipated lists for 2024. This including most-anticipated movies of various shapes and sizes.

One poll included the most-anticipated “new” performance. Coming in at the top was Lady Gaga for her role in Joker: Folie à Deux. Next was Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's film.

Coming in third, fourth, and fifth were Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt, and Pedro Pascal for their roles in Wicked Part 1, The Garfield Movie, and Gladiator 2, respectively.

Lady Gaga will portray Dr. Harleen Quinzell, more famously known as Harley Quinn, in Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is a sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joker, which grossed over a billion dollars at the box office and landed 11 Oscars. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his performance.

No stranger of Oscars herself, Lady Gaga received a Best Actress nomination for her role in A Star Is Born. She didn't win, but she did win Best Original Song for the film's song, “Shallow.”

Jenna Ortega is one of the stars in the world. Getting her big break on Jane the Virgin and Disney Channel's  Stuck in the Middle, she has since landed roles in You, Wednesday, and hosted Saturday Night Live.

On the film side, Ortega gave an acclaimed performance in The Fallout. In 2022, she starred in the fifth entry of the Scream franchise and returned for its sequel in 2023. Last year also saw her star in X, Studio 666, and American Carnage. She has plenty of projects coming up, one of which is the aforementioned and highly-anticipated Beetlejuice 2.