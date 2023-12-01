Director Tim Burton posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved."

Beetlejuice 2 director Tim Burton announced on his Instagram account that the movie has finally wrapped.

The long-awaited sequel of the 1988 film stopped production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike with only almost two days left of filming. Beetlejuice 2 started filming in May in the middle of the WGA strikes. The film's writers, Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, had already locked the script.

Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the titular character opposite returning actors Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. Newcomers to the film include Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Willem Defoe and Justin Theroux.

“I feel grateful we got what we got,” Burton told The Independent in September that they only had two days left of filming when the actors' strike forced the production to shut down.

“Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It's 99% done,” he added.

Burton noted that it was rare to work on a big Hollywood project and actually relish it, “On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it.”

“I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies,” he added.

Keaton said to Empire magazine that he it was more important for Burton to use practical effects on set.

“Beetlejuice is the most f***in' fun you can have working,” he said.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move,” he added.

Beetlejuice 2 will be released theatrically on Sept. 6, 2024.