Magic Johnson reacts to adding another ring to his resume with MLS Cup win

Another year, another ring and another Hollywood ending for former NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard earned his 13th combined ring yesterday when the Los Angeles Football Club earned a stunning MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 penalty shootout yesterday.

God has really blessed me! 10 NBA Championships (5 as a player and 5 as an owner), a World Series ring with the Dodgers, a WNBA Championship with the Sparks and now an MLS Championship with LAFC….what’s next???🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/NWzITqLGvG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2022

LAFC earned the Supporter’s Shield double, or the highest point total in both the regular season and the playoffs, on its way to the club’s first ever championship win in its eight year history.

Johnson, a five-time champion during his Hall-of-Fame NBA career, has ownership stakes in in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, plus his stake in LAFC. He was a part owner of the Lakers before selling his share of the club in 2010.

The Sparks won the championship in 2016 under the leadership of now-Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker and then WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike, who combined for 40 points during the fifth and final game of a back-and-forth series against Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx.

Johnson is the is the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, a company founded by Johnson himself to “serve as a catalyst for fostering community and economic empowerment,” according to the company’s website. In late October, Semafor reported that Johnson was assembling a group to buy a minority share in the Las Vegas Raiders, which would mark his initial dip into NFL ownership.

Magic Johnson recently revealed his decision to turn down the opportunity to take an ownership stake in the Golden State Warriors last month, saying he declined as many as four different opportunities to own a piece of the 2021 NBA champions.