Magic Johnson is without a doubt one of the most esteemed and well-respected NBA legends today. As such, it isn’t surprising that teams from around the league would jump at the opportunity to have the Los Angeles Lakers icon be part of their ownership group. Apparently, one of those teams happen to be the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Johnson revealed that he’s actually had a handful of opportunities to take on an ownership role with teams from around the league. One of his most recent offers came in the form of a potential ownership stake with the Warriors, which as it turns out, was a prospect Magic just couldn’t see himself getting into:

“I’ve had four opportunities, and I turned them all down,” Johnson said. “Joe Lacob and Peter Guber sat down with lunch with me in Santa Monica. ‘We want you to be our partners with the Golden State Warriors.’ I love both men. I just couldn’t do it. I’m a Laker. I love the Lakers.”

Johnson admitted that he envisions himself becoing a franchise owner somewhere down the road, but it is seems that he has just one NBA team on his mind. It doesn’t appear as though the Lakers have any ownership shares up for sale, so right now, this will remain as a pipe dream for the five-time NBA champ.

It’s obvious that being Magic Johnson has its perks. More than a few folks out there would be more than willing to purchase a stake in the Warriors franchise, but for his part, Magic just doesn’t feel like doing it.