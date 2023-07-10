The Summer League Los Angeles Lakers got three standouts performances in their 93-75 win over Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center: from 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and two undrafted free agents on two-way contracts: Colin Castleton and D'Moi Hodge.

For the fourth time in four Summer League games (including the California Classic), Hood-Schifino displayed an alluring combination of size (6'6, 215 pounds), IQ, diming, and pace control from the point guard position. He craftily snaked within pick-and-roll action to set up teammates or create midrange looks for himself.

Jalen Hood-Schifino's floor game is so impressive (shades of Austin Reaves at 2021 Summer League)pic.twitter.com/7Lo1CfCNBZ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 9, 2023

Encouragingly, the difference for Hood-Schifino in his fourth appearance in a Lakers jersey was shooting efficiency. After shooting 17-for-51 (0-for-10 from 3) through three games, JHS found the stroke against Charlotte. Overall, the 20-year-old finished with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting and nailed both of his 3-point attempts, on top of 5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Best Summer League game yet from Jalen Hood-Schifino in the Lakers win: 15 pts, 5-10 FG (2-2 from 3), 5 asts Colin Castleton: 21 pts (8-13 FG), 14 rebs, 3 asts

Max Christie: 11 pts, 4 rebs, 6 asts, 4 blocks

D'Moi Hodge: 16 pts (6-11 FG, 2-6 from 3)

Maxwell Lewis: 12 pts https://t.co/1DYsfE1wb5 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 9, 2023

The Maxes stood out, too. Max Christie — arguably the best player in Vegas — went 3-for-10 from the field but produced 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, and a game-high +17. He said Friday he's gunning for a rotation spot on opening night. He's on track.

The Lakers' 2023 second-round pick, Maxwell Lewis, finally flashed some electricity (the Las Vegas native has apparently been badgering the Lakers for any many tickets as possible). The Pepperdine alum, who went 3-for-9 with 7 points on Friday, came off the bench to drop 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including a confident cross-back 3 in front of the Lakers' bench. He skied to Jamario Moon heights for an offensive rebound. The Lakers were tantalized by the 19-year-old's bounce and shooting ability in the pre-draft process. He provided a few glimpses of that on Sunday.

But, let's shine a light on the two-way guys, Castleton and Hodge (Cole Swider, on a two-way deal through 2023-24, had 8 points on 3-for-12 shooting and 8 boards).

Colin Castleton

During a brief media scrum at halftime, Pelinka reaffirmed that the Lakers are “actively” looking to fill one of their final two open roster spots with a big man. Could the answer already be under contract?

Rob Pelinka reiterates his comments from Friday that he and Darvin Ham have talked with Anthony Davis about "more minutes" with AD+another big, a la the 2020 title team https://t.co/DqOC6nZzyb — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 9, 2023

Castleton hasn't had a subpar game yet.

The 23-year-old averaged 2.5 blocks across three seasons at Florida. He was considered an elite defender due to his length (6'11, 7'3 wingspan), spatial awareness, and mobility. Yet, his offensive prowess has dazzled in Vegas (in fact, he's been bullied and foul-prone on defense).

Castleton has already developed nifty pick-and-roll chemistry with Hood-Schifino. He's got finesse control with his floater/baby hook off catches as the roll man. He can put the ball on the floor and hit teammates in the dunker spot. He drained a long two. He successfully led a fast break.

After his 21-point, 14-rebound outing vs. Charlotte, Castleton is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds on 23-for-33 (70%) shooting. He also leads the Lakers in assists.

Colin Castleton had a great game today. Castleton finished with 21 Points, 14 Rebounds, and 3 Assists. Castleton was also efficient shooting 62% from the field. pic.twitter.com/VjdfR0kEqX — KJ (@Kjpistons) July 9, 2023

Castleton probably isn't ready to be the 14th man — and certainly isn't bulked-up enough to play a Dwight Howard/JaVale McGee-type role next to AD (he got bodied into misses on two physical layup attempts). But earning the 15th spot or eventually having his two-way converted into a standard NBA contract down the line is in play for Castleton. (He hired the same agent as Austin Reaves, who went from a two-way player into a rotation piece within months.)

D'Moi Hodge

Hodge has the makings of another gem uncovered by the Lakers' esteemed scouting department.

The Lakers lost out on Bruce Brown in free agency, but Hodge, a 6'4 guard, fits the archetype. He won Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year while at Cleveland State and was in the conversation for the SEC award at Missouri. He shot 40% from 3 on 7+ attempts per game in 2022-23.

Outside of relentless energy and a handful of tenacious steals — he really has a gift for thievery — Hodge's production was relatively subdued through his first three Lakers appearances. Not so on Sunday. The 24-year-old made numerous eye-opening plays on his way to 16 points (6-for-11 FG, 2-for-6 from 3), 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal.

In a fourth-quarter sequence that functionally put the game away, Hodge turned a steal into a sweet fast-break assist, blocked a jumper, and hit a step-back 3. A few possessions later, he earned a goaltending call thanks to a strong drive to the cup.

D’Moi Hodge is an NBA caliber role player *today* pic.twitter.com/dgHIgZBkkm — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) July 9, 2023

Afterward, Hodge compared his game to another key role player for the title-winning Denver Nuggets — one who actually did play for the Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Pelinka wants players who align with Darvin Ham's ethos: hard-nosed, always-ready, scrappy, team-first, emphasis on the little things (see: Gabe Vincent). At the very least, Hodge seems like the definition of a “Darvin Ham Guy.”