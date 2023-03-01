The Los Angeles Lakers did not have LeBron James or D’Angelo Russell on Tuesday night as both stars were forced to sit out their matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies due to respective injuries. Unsurprisingly, the shorthanded Lakers struggled at the hands of the Grizzlies, and it resulted in a 121-109 win for the home team.

In the midst of the blowout, Anthony Davis was caught on video having a rather animated conversation with Dennis Schroder on the Lakers bench. The pair seemed to have a few things to share with each other about the game — and so they did:

Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis having a long convo on the bench 👀pic.twitter.com/ClZIKXBpXe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It didn’t look like the pair got heated on the bench, but you have to say that this was a pretty lengthy conversation between them. They couldn’t wait to go to the locker room to have their discussion behind closed doors, and both of them just had to let out a bit of emotion while the game was still going on.

At the end of the day, this is all just part of the game. Both players were clearly frustrated with the loss, and hopefully, this is just something that will make the Lakers better moving forward. After all, they don’t have much time remaining in the regular season.

Anthony Davis actually put up a massive effort in this one, going for a 28-point, 19-rebound double-double with five blocks. It was all for nothing, though, as Ja Morant and the Grizzlies flexed their collective muscles on a LeBron James-less LA side.