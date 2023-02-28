We have a big one coming up on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in what is expected to be quite a feisty encounter.

The last time these two teams met in LA, Dillon Brooks was front and center in what turned out to be a highly-publicized on-court altercation with broadcaster Shannon Sharpe. The brouhaha eventually ended peacefully, but there’s no denying that Brooks made quite a name for himself (again) in the eyes of Lakers fans everywhere.

In true Dillon Brooks fashion, the 27-year-old arrived in the arena on Tuesday in style. I mean this literally as Brooks dawned what can only be described as a WWE-like outfit that is reminiscent of the great Stone Cold Steve Austin:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dillon Brooks channels his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ahead of the matchup vs. the Lakers 👀pic.twitter.com/gYVp57AK0J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 28, 2023

I’ve been covering the NBA for many years now, and I have to say, I don’t quite remember seeing anything like this in the past. I was a big fan of the WWE as a kid and Stone Cold was one of my biggest heroes. To be fair, Dillon Brooks has done the wrestling icon justice here. The only things missing are the title belt on his shoulder and a can of beer in his hand.

It would seem that Brooks is sending a message to the Lakers here. He might be all smiles as he walked into the Crypto.com Arena, but you can be sure that this man will be looking to hit his opponents with a Stone Cold Stunner once they meet each other on the court — at least figuratively (I think?).