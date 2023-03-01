The Los Angeles Lakers received some brutal news of late after it was confirmed that LeBron James is now set to miss at least two weeks of action due to a foot injury. Despite his time off the court, however, James still offered his full support for his teammates as they battled the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in a marquee Western Conference matchup.

LeBron made his way to the bench in the second quarter, and he was seen wearing a walking boot on his injured right foot. Unsurprisingly, the home crowd at the FedEx Forum made their true feelings about James abundantly clear as he walked across the court:

LeBron James just made his entrance in a boot late in the first quarter. Noticeable mix of boos and cheers from the Memphis crowd. pic.twitter.com/s5sddwmO2s — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 1, 2023

Talk about a hostile reception, right? Grizzlies fans have emerged as one of the most passionate supporters in the NBA, and their not-so-warm welcome for LeBron is a clear testament to this fact. Let’s also not forget that these two teams have a bit of history between them.

We all got a clearer view of LeBron and his new walking boot as he sat on the Lakers bench:

LeBron James on the Lakers bench tonight wearing a walking boot on his right foot. pic.twitter.com/eUCvTHUops — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they will need to navigate the next couple of weeks without LeBron James in the picture. The best-case scenario for them is that James is able to return in two weeks’ time. Anthony Davis and the rest of the squad will need to keep the ship afloat until then, and Lakers fans are just hoping that LeBron’s return doesn’t come too late.