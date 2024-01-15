Cam Reddish might be out for the next few games

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish reportedly could miss a few games with left knee soreness, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Cam Reddish is averaging 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33 games so far this season for the Lakers. He has started 26 out of 33 games so far this season.

The Lakers fell to the Utah Jazz by the score of 132-125 on Saturday. After picking up big wins this week against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors to get back to .500, the Lakers undid that progress with losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Jazz.

For Reddish's purposes, Lakers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets this week. It seems likely based on McMenamin's report that Reddish could be out for at least the Thunder and Mavericks games on Monday and Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if Reddish will be back for Friday's matchup against the Nets, or if he will have to wait for Sunday's game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Regardless, the Lakers will have to get things turned around soon after falling to 19-21 on the season. They are currently on the outside of the play-in tournament as things stand, sitting a game behind the Houston Rockets in 11th place in the Western Conference. It will be worth monitoring the Lakers over the next few weeks, and whether or not they make a move ahead of the trade deadline to get themselves into the play-in tournament down the stretch this season.