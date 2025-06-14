Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark delivered a dominant first-half performance in her return from injury, scoring a career-high 25 points in any half to help the Fever take a 53-50 halftime lead over the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old sophomore, who had missed five games with a quad strain, shot 9-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Clark added five rebounds and three assists in 17 first-half minutes.

She erupted in the opening quarter with 14 points, including a stretch of three consecutive three-pointers in under 40 seconds. Each of those shots came from over 30 feet out, energizing the home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark originally sustained the injury in a 90-88 loss to the Liberty on May 24. In that game, Indiana held an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter but managed just 12 points in the final period and came up short. It remains the Fever’s only meeting with New York this season prior to Saturday.

The Fever entered the contest with a 4-5 record, sitting seventh overall in the WNBA standings and third in the Eastern Conference. Indiana went 2-3 in Clark’s absence.

New York has been led by Sabrina Ionescu with 17 points and Breanna Stewart with 14 at the break. The Liberty, who won the 2024 WNBA title, are looking to extend their strong form behind their All-Star core.

Clark’s return comes at a pivotal time as the Fever seek to build momentum. Her offensive efficiency and long-range shooting provided an immediate spark for a team aiming to rise in the standings.