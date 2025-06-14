The Texas Rangers have won five of their last six games. However, that streak could come to an end on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. Tyler Mahle could miss his scheduled start thanks to shoulder soreness he experienced against the Minnesota Twins. Bruce Bochy is already without Nathan Eovaldi thanks to injury. Losing Mahle would be another tough blow. Kumar Rocker will start on Sunday if Mahle is unable to throw.

The 30-year-old has dominated alongside Jacob deGrom all season. With Eovaldi out and Patrick Corbin struggling to settle in, Mahle's consistency has been a calming presence. Even though he and deGrom have been thrown around in trade rumors, that has not stopped either of them from cruising through their starts. The are tied for the team-lead in wins and each have an ERA around 2.00 in 14 and 13 starts, respectively.

Bochy is unlikely to disregard's Mahle's discomfort, especially if it is in his throwing shoulder. Those kinds of injuries tend to linger for pitchers. If the 10-year veteran tries to pitch through the pain, his soreness could turn into an injury that keeps him out for months. For a Rangers team fighting to get back to the top of the American League West, any extended absence would be detrimental. Texas hopes it is not a sign of what is to come, according to Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant.

Texas put Eovaldi on their injured list at the beginning of the month. Bochy does not want any of his other starters to join him. While not having Mahle on Sunday would be less than ideal, the White Sox are one of the best opponents for it to happen against. Chicago's struggles have had them at the bottom of the league all season.

Mahle's status is concerning for fans who want to see the Rangers return to the World Series. Despite a tough start, Texas has the talent to compete with almost anyone. However, injuries and inconsistency have held them back. Mahle's is the latest injury to worry the Rangers as the trade deadline looms.

Rocker is capable of filling in for Mahle if he only misses Sunday's game. However, an extended absence leaves Bochy with very few options. Their starting pitching could end up shooting them in foot if Eovaldi doesn't return soon.