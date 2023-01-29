Lakers head coach Darvin Ham isn’t letting the referees off the hook after Los Angeles was robbed of a couple of game-winning free throws on Saturday. LeBron James was clearly fouled on the final play of regulation but didn’t get the call, which even the NBA has already admitted not long after the game had concluded.

Ham was clearly incensed after the game, expressing his disbelief that LeBron James could’ve garnered the foul call that Lakers fans everywhere felt he deserved.

“The best player on earth can’t get a call,” said the Lakers coach. “It’s amazing. … Just because he doesn’t flop, he doesn’t flail, he gets penalized for it. I saw the same thing with Giannis. I saw the same thing with Shaq.”

The NBA later acknowledged after the game that the referees had erred and have since contacted the Lakers on the matter. But at the end of the day, acknowledging it doesn’t change the fact that the game counts as a loss on LA’s win-loss record.

“I don’t want to see another last 2 minute report. They can save that. It doesn’t do no one any good,” Darvin Ham continued.

The defeat drops LeBron James and the Lakers two full games behind the West’s 10th and final play-in spot. These incremental losses will surely matter a lot more when teams are fighting tooth and nail for every result towards the end of the season.

Things are looking up health-wise with Anthony Davis back in the fray. Now LA just needs to put it all together and erase this primetime loss from memory.