If the Lakers can add Dejounte Murray and some depth, the trade deadline will be a dream!

The Los Angeles Lakers have not lived up to expectations so far during the 2023-24 NBA season. They floundered to start last season, but a series of deals made at the NBA trade deadline propelled a run that led to the Western Conference Finals. It was not expected that they would need another flurry of trades to get back to that point, but that may very well be the case.

For a team that sees itself as a title contender, there are hardly any indicators to suggest they actually are outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both playing like top ten players in the league at the moment. For example, The Lakers have a negative point differential halfway through the season and a -1.1 net rating that ranks 19th in the NBA.

They need to shake things up and likely will before the NBA trade deadline. The best-case scenario for the Lakers at the deadline would see them firmly entrenched in the title discussion yet again. How would that look? It might look a little something like this.

The Lakers trade for Dejounte Murray

D'Angelo Russell is playing exceptionally well at the moment and the backcourt of him and Reaves works offensively. The Lakers' 119.5 offensive rating with Reaves and Russell on the floor together ranks in the 74th percentile of all lineups according to Cleaning the Glass. That's good!

The problem is that the Lakers give up a defensive rating of 124.3 when those two are on the floor together, which ranks in the fifth percentile. That's not just bad, but unsustainable. It's also why the Lakers are heavy on the trail for Atlanta's Dejounte Murray and are reportedly the favorites to trade for him.

Dejounte Murray's defense has been the subject of consternation among followers of the NBA, but no matter what, he'd be an upgrade on that end of the floor over both Russell and Reaves.

Add that with the jump in three-point shooting Murray has made this season (he is shooting 38.7% from three on a career-high 6.2 attempts per game), his ability to create shots for himself and others, and his age (he turned 27 in September) and he'd be a perfect fit on this Lakers roster.

The hold-up at the moment is finding a third team for D'Angelo Russell. Charlotte and Brooklyn both have prior history with Russell (the Hornets' general manager Mitch Kupchak drafted Russell while with the Lakers in 2015) and have been mentioned as possibilities.

If the Lakers can work those details out, they should be able to snag Murray and improve their team tremendously.

The Lakers also add extra depth

Much was made of the moves the Lakers made in free agency, but those moves haven't panned out according to plan.

Taurean Prince plays too much, Gabe Vincent has barely played at all, Jaxson Hayes has been a complete dud, and Rui Hachimura hasn't played to the standard he set last season. They could stand to add another quality role player on the margins.

If a Murray trade extends to include the Nets, the Lakers could throw a couple of second-round picks Brooklyn's way and add someone like Dorian Finney-Smith or Royce O'Neale. The Hornets are amidst a fire sale and have some intriguing vets that could help the Lakers as well.

Dejounte Murray is the big prize that is available for the Lakers to get. Getting him alone would make for a best-case scenario. But if the Lakers can add some depth along the way, that would make this scenario even better.