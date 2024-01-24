Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is now the betting favorite to be the next NBA coach to get fired.

Head coach Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers have been frequent riders on the struggle bus in recent weeks. Although the Lakers picked up impressive wins last week against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, all of those good vibes quickly went out of the window for Ham and his staff when his team got crushed at home by the Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening.

On Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that they would be firing their head coach Adrian Griffin after just a few months at the helm. Now, speculation is running rampant on who the next NBA head coach will be that gets fired, and it appears Ham's name is at the top of the list.

According to the BetOnline Sportsbook, Darvin Ham is now the betting favorite to be the next NBA head coach fired following Griffin's dismissal, with +275 odds.

Although he helped guide the Lakers on an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, many are of the opinion that Los Angeles was able to accomplish that feat in spite of Ham, not because of him. The rotations so far this season have been a bit inconsistent, to say the very least, as the Lakers have had to navigate several injuries to key role players throughout the campaign.

In the meantime, Ham and the Lakers are set to take the court in the battle for Los Angeles on Tuesday evening “on the road” against the Clippers.