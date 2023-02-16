Russell Westbrook has yet to be bought out by the Utah Jazz ever since the Los Angeles Lakers traded him at the deadline. Nonetheless, it looks like he’s still heading to that direction despite the delay.

According to the latest reports, Westbrook has received permission from the Jazz to talk to potentially interested teams who could take him if he gets bought out of his contract. Apparently, he and his agent have already started doing the work, engaging with teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

“I’m told Russell Westbrook has permission from the Jazz to go out and explore with potential buyout teams–a role elsewhere that might fit. He and his agent Jeff Schwartz have been spending this week doing that among other teams. They’ve communicated with the Bulls, the Clippers, the Wizards, the Miami Heat,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Woj added that Westbrook is going to take his time assessing his options, adding that his engagement with the aforementioned teams are more on exploring his possible role and fit with their current rosters. The NBA insider did note, though, that there is definitely interest in the explosive guard.

For what it’s worth, it has been reported earlier that there’s no traction in talks between the Clippers and Westbrook, with Shams Charania of The Athletic adding that it’s a “slow-moving” market for the former MVP as there’s “not a spot” for Russ among NBA teams.

"Russell Westbrook has permission from the Jazz to go out and explore with potential buyout teams… He & his agent Jeff Schwartz have been spending this week doing that among other teams—The Bulls, Clippers, Wizards & Heat." — @wojespn (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/C10Gj0gTXQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 16, 2023

It remains to be seen where Westbrook will end up with, but by the looks of it, Westbrook isn’t really out of options as things currently stand. Considering his stint with the Lakers as well, it’s not a surprise why he wants to take his decision slowly and make sure he joins a team that is right for him.