Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was yelling out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' name in London, and now James would like some answers.

The Bills were taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of the games the NFL hosts in London, England. In the second quarter, microphones picked up Bills QB Josh Allen yelling “LeBron James! LeBron James!” at the line of scrimmage. Clearly an audible to change some aspect of the play before snapping the ball.

This piqued the Lakers star's interest. He took to his X account (the social media company formerly known as Twitter) to inquire what Allen was signaling. “I wonder what that ‘LeBron James' audible Josh Allen yelled out meant 🤔 . LOL 😂” James asked his followers.

Of course, quarterbacks use all kinds of words and phrases as part of their pre-snap reads. These phrases can serve to change a part of the play, signal an entirely new play, or indicate the snap count.

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning famously used the word “Ohama!” before receiving the ball from his center. The chant became so connected to Manning that he reused it when naming his production company.

So what did Allen's audible lead to? Nothing all that impressive honestly. On the ensuing play, Allen was pressured by OLB Travon Walker and threw an incomplete pass.

LeBron seemed flattered by Allen using his name on an NFL field, but the result was not very LeBron-esque for the Bills. They fell behind 11-0 and never held a lead, losing to the Jags 25-20, despite Allen's 359 passing yards.

But now that Allen and the Bills have LeBron's attention, maybe they can get the former wide receiver to take some snaps with them before the Lakers' season starts?