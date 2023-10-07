Another Ohio State football game, another massive love for Marvin Harrison Jr. from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

If it isn't clear by now, James is a huge fan of the Buckeyes' wide receiver. Since the 2023 college football season started, the Lakers forward has been consistent in showing his support for both the team and Harrison. That's the case once again on Saturday after Ohio State took down Maryland, 37-17.

Harrison had another big game for the Buckeyes, recording eight catches for 163 yards and one touchdown. Ohio State's young star paid tribute to LeBron by doing his iconic “Silencer” celebration after his lone TD of the game. Sure enough, James took notice of it and reciprocated the love.

James reposted the celebration on his Instagram Story and dropped some massive compliments for Harrison on his caption, saying: “When I say he's H.I.M. That's exactly what I mean!!! Stop playing with em 18!!!!!”

In case you don't know yet, LeBron's a HUGE Marvin Harrison Jr. fan 😤 pic.twitter.com/gY7R5M53xu — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) October 7, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. deserves all the praise he's getting from LeBron James and the rest of the fan base, though. Ohio State improved to 5-0 on the season after their latest win, and sure enough, the young wideout is one of the biggest reasons why the Buckeyes have been so successful.

Considering the way Harrison is playing, it's safe to expect that this won't be the last time we'll see LeBron post about him. If Harrison is able to take Ohio State to the College Football playoffs and to the national title game, one can even assume that the Lakers star will come to the game and watch them