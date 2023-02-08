The basketball world expects LeBron James to break the all-time scoring record on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena. As it turns out, LeBron himself appears to believe that today is going to be the day.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin provided a timely report just outside the stadium hours before the highly-anticipated game tips off. According to the broadcaster, there are no less than three major hints that could serve as proof of LeBron’s intention to break the scoring record tonight:

“Unlike in 1984 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain in a game where Wilt wasn’t there, I’m told that Kareem will be in the building for LeBron having this momentous occasion,” McMenamin reported. “Beyond that, LeBron flew his mother off of her vacation into town of Los Angeles to be here this week, as well as, I’m told, ‘a ton of his friends and family from Akron, Ohio, including some of his teammates.'”

Not only will the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar be in the building, but LeBron will also have his mother, Gloria James, in attendance. He also flew in some of his closest family and friends to witness (presumably) history unfold right before their eyes.

LeBron James needs just 36 points to shatter Kareem’s long-standing record, and as McMenamin points out, the Lakers superstar is currently averaging 30 points per game. He would just need to exceed this average by six points to finally get it done tonight.

The stage is set for LeBron, and it is clear that he’s ready to deliver.