3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal

Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood.

In his mind, however, Fox believes that the Lakers are far from done with regard to their potential trade moves this summer. According to the former 6-foot-7 small forward, LA should now turn their attention to two players that could potentially be the difference-makers for the team’s quest for championship No. 18:

“How Do The Lakers Get Another Ring ? @buddyhield Myles Turner & Patrick Beverly Let’s Go @Lakers🏆” Fox wrote in his tweet.

How Do The Lakers Get Another Ring ? @buddyhield Myles Turner & Patrick Beverly

Let’s Go 🏆 @Lakers — Rick Fox (@RickFox) August 25, 2022

While there are some fans who weren’t exactly thrilled with the Beverley news, it seems that Fox is not one of these pessimists. However, he also believes that the addition of Pat Bev won’t be enough for the Lakers to go all the way this coming season.

Buddy Hield has long been linked to the Lakers. This dates back to last summer when LA reportedly picked Russell Westbrook over the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter. Could the Lakers now rekindle their interest in Hield?

Likewise, Myles Turner has also been rumored to be a target for the Lakers. They could use an upgrade in their frontcourt, and the arrival of a legitimate rim-protector like Turner should have a significant impact on the team’s defense.

Rick Fox seems to be on to something here, but it remains to be seen if the Lakers will actually be able to pull this off.