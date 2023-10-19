LeBron James has spoken, and expect Nike to act accordingly—assuming the footwear giant wasn't already in the process of commemorating A'ja Wilson's momentous achievement with her own signature sneaker, of course.

The King sent a hearty congratulations to the Las Vegas Aces superstar after her team beat the New York Liberty on Wednesday to win its second straight WNBA title. Wilson was named Finals MVP for the first time in her career after missing out on the regular season award, thoroughly outplaying MVP-winner Breanna Stewart with a title on the line.

James had a different New York Liberty star in mind while feting his “little sister,” though. After Sabrina Ionescu got her own shoe from the Swoosh earlier this year, he clearly believes its high time Nike honors Wilson with her signature sneaker.

“Sis is the TRUTH! Signature shoe coming!!” LeBron James congrats A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on back-to-back WNBA titles 🏆 (via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/cPXTQJVfNc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

Awesome.

Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Vegas' thrilling 70-69 victory over New York at Barclays Center on Wednesday. She's the only player in WNBA history to put up those numbers during a regulation Finals game, a feat made all the more impressive considering she shot 52.3% from the field on a night both struggled mightily to produce efficient offense.

LeBron James hasn't been shy about his fandom for Wilson and the Aces. He gave her a custom pair of LeBron 21s before the Finals tipped off, saying he hope Wilson “brings it home” with respect to winning the title. The Lakers superstar sat courtside for Game 1 of the Finals, too, a blowout Vegas win in Sin City.

Go ahead and start saving up now, sneaker heads. It seems only a matter of time until Wilson, at The King's vehement urging to Nike, is sporting the A'ja 1s.