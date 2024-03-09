Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis will undergo further evaluation on his left shoulder after his collision with Giannis Antekounmpo in the second half of the Lakers' 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks caused him to finish the game in pain.
Great Lakers WIN but concern going forward is for Anthony Davis
-Didn’t use his left arm after this play
-Possible AC joint contusion
-Possible nerve injury (stinger) pic.twitter.com/vDwjvPP7t9
— Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) March 9, 2024
Davis grimaced on the Lakers' bench as he was checked out by a team physician. He returned at the 9:53 mark and played the rest of the game, though he was obviously favoring his shoulder. Davis' only points of the period came on two free throws, and he grimaced after each one (and pretty much every time he had to lift his left arm).
AD is staying in the game but seems to be avoiding using the left shoulder https://t.co/avscA5usYT
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 9, 2024
Ham said postgame that the Lakers would issue an update on Saturday. Davis, wearing a large ice wrap at his locker, said his shoulder felt “sore” and he couldn't really lift it after the collision with Giannis.
The Lakers were already playing without LeBron James, who is managing a “day-to-day” ankle injury. Ham said before the Bucks matchup that LeBron was experiencing “severe soreness” and the ailment won't be remedied until the offseason. The wear-and-tear tendon issue has caused LeBron to miss nine games this season — and forced him to exit Wednesday's loss vs. the Sacramento Kings a few minutes early.
The Lakers host the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.
In 41 minutes, Davis finished with 22 points (10-of-21 FG), 13 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Antetokounmpo (34 points, 14-23 FG, 14 rebounds, 12 assists) technically won their matchup — but the Lakers won the ballgame, thanks to a remarkable 44-point explosion from D'Angelo Russell.
Davis has missed five games in 2023-24.