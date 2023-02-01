The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis was called for an offensive foul with 3.9 seconds remaining. Good or bad call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OKblLD9zG9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 1, 2023

The Lakers tried to challenge the call, but it did not favor them. Before Anthony Davis got called for a charge, the Lakers had a two-point lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Jalen Brunson, however, tied the game at 114-114 with a floater with 24 seconds left on the clock.

Fortunately for Anthony Davis and the Lakers, that offensive foul did not end up costing them the game. The Lakers found a way to eke out a 129-123 victory after outscoring the Knicks in overtime, 15-9.

Davis finished the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes of action, while also shooting 9-for-16 from the field. Meanwhile, LeBron James paced the Lakers with a triple-double special on the same night he passed Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James ended the night with 28 points 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in 43 minutes of floor duty.

The Lakers, who improve to 24-28, snap a two-game losing skid and will look to sustain their newfound momentum when they face off with the Indiana Pacers on the road this coming Thursday.