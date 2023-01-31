The Los Angeles Lakers (23-28) visit the New York Knicks (27-24) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Knicks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles has lost two of their last three games and sits in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers covered 48% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. New York has won two of their last three games and sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks covered 53% of their games while 53% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. Last season, they split the series 1-1 with the home team winning and covering both games.

Here are the Lakers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Knicks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Knicks

TV: TNT, Spectrum SN

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles may sit in 13th in the West but they are just 2.5 games back of 10th and 4.5 games back of fourth place in a jam-packed Western Conference. Firmly in the mix, the Lakers remain a dangerous team on a night-night basis thanks to their strong offense. LA ranks sixth in scoring (116.8 PPG). They are especially dangerous on the break, where they rank fourth in fast break scoring (16.9 PPG), and in the interior, where they rank second in points in the paint (56.2 PPG). The Lakers do a great job attacking the rim and drawing fouls as they rank third in the league in both made free throws and attempted free throws (20.1/25.6 FT per game).

Star LeBron James is questionable tonight with an ankle injury and may be a game-time decision. Thankfully for Lakers fans, running-mate Anthony Davis has recently returned from injury and has looked strong in limited minutes. He scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in his first game back, then followed it up with 16 points and 10 rebounds in his encore performance. After resting last night’s game, Davis should return tonight fully rested and ready to go against a weak Knicks interior defense. In eight career games at Madison Square Garden, Davis averaged 28.1 PPG and 10 RPG. That includes a pair of 40-point performances.

Regardless of whether or not LeBron is active tonight, Sixth Man of the Year favorite Russell Westbrook will likely play a huge role tonight. Westbrook has been stellar in his newfound role off the bench this season, averaging 15.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Russ was up to his usual tricks in their short-handed loss to the Nets last night, scoring 17 points, dishing out 10 assists, and pulling down eight rebounds. Expect similar numbers tonight especially if James is at all limited.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

After a hot stretch in December, the Knicks have fallen off somewhat but still remain firmly in the playoff picture in the East. New York isn’t dominant on either end of the floor, but don’t cripple themselves on either end. The Knicks rank 16th in scoring (114.3 PPG) and 12th in points allowed (112.4 Opp. PPG). Their biggest strength lies in the interior. In addition to ranking 10th in points in the paint (52 PPG), the Knicks average the fourth-most rebounds per game (56.1 RPG). New York is especially dangerous on the offensive glass as they hold the third-highest offensive rebound rate in the league.

Offensively, the Knicks rely primarily on point guard Jalen Brunson and forward Julius Randle. Randle leads the team in both scoring (24.7 PPG) and rebounding (10.8 RPG). The former Laker is an underrated passer as well, chipping in four assists per game. Randle has been on fire in recent games, averaging 29.4 PPG and 12 RPG across his last five appearances. Although he faces a tough task tonight against Anthony Davis, expect Randle to come out with added motivation playing against the team that drafted him.

As for Brunson, he is right behind Randle in scoring with 22.5 PPG. Additionally, he leads the Knicks in assists with 6.2 APG. Brunson is coming off back-to-back stellar performances, scoring 29 against the Celtics and then 26 against the Nets. The Lakers are especially weak on the perimeter and as a result, Brunson could be in for this third consecutive 25-point game.

Final Lakers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

LeBron’s status is the major X-factor tonight and I wouldn’t recommend betting on this game until his status is clear. Assuming he is active, we’ll ride with the Lakers but if not – take the home Knicks.

Final Lakers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 (-110)