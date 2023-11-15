Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were ejected less than two minutes into the Warriors' in-season tournament matchup with the Timberwolves.

So much for the Golden State Warriors facing their first telling test of the season without Stephen Curry. Less than two minutes into the Dubs' in-season tournament matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson and Jayden McDaniels engaged in a fracas that resulted in both players as well as Draymond Green getting ejected.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

A closer look at the scuffle between the Warriors and the Timberwolves 🍿 Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jaden McDaniels have all been ejected.pic.twitter.com/FyBxnbiPgk https://t.co/a69k1pVLBI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

After replay review, Thompson and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls and ejected for instigating the incident. Green, meanwhile, was issued a flagrant-2 foul and automatic ejection ostensibly for grabbing Rudy Gobert from behind as the Wolves big man tried to restrain Thompson from going back at McDaniels. Gobert also shot two free throws once the dust had finally settled.

While Thompson and McDaniels' initial grabbing and pulling sparked Tuesday's fireworks, it's safe to say both Golden State and Minnesota entered the action extra frothy. These teams played just over 48 hours ago in San Francisco, the Wolves pulling away from the Warriors for an impressive road victory that included some heated words between Green and Anthony Edwards in the last few minutes. Chris Paul also dove for a loose ball straight into Mike Conley's legs during Sunday's game, a reckless act that went largely unnoticed in real-time but surely bothered Minnesota afterward.

Curry, meanwhile, is sidelined against the Wolves by right knee soreness. He initially suffered the injury on a second-half drive and fall in the second half on Sunday while trying to will the Dubs' comeback into existence. Though he's not expected to miss significant time, Curry had an MRI before the game, the results of which will soon be known.

Golden State was already at a major deficit Tuesday night sans Curry. Without his fellow four-time champions, avoiding a second straight loss to the hottest team in the Western Conference will be even more difficult for the Dubs.