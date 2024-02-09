Anthony Davis wants to get the most out of the team's current roster

After months of anticipation, the NBA trade deadline had finally come to pass. As expected, a number of teams were able to take part in last-minute deals before the window closed. However, some organizations, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, chose to sit out the deadline, despite rumors continuously circulating around them.

For months, the Lakers were reportedly in talks with the Atlanta Hawks over a potential Dejounte Murray acquisition. All of that was finally put to rest once the Hawks announced that their prized guard would remain with the team. There were also rumors about a possible Bruce Brown deal, but it turns out that wasn't the case either. Now, with all the noise quieting down, Lakers big man Anthony Davis let the public know his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking to the media on Thursday night, Davis admitted that it was difficult to refrain from going on social media for updates.

“It's hard not to check on Twitter…but if something was happening the front office usually calls me. They send a text, RP and they just tell me what's going on,” Davis said, via ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “No news, so I figured nothing was probably going to happen.”

The presently-depleted Lakers

However, the big man also made it clear that he believes in getting the most out of the current roster, adding that he hopes for a turnaround once the players become fully healthy again.

“This is our team. This is what we have. Once guys get healthy, hopefully we can get back into a groove,” Anthony Davis added.

Right now, Jared Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent are unavailable and recovering from their respective injuries. Additionally, Max Christie exited Thursday's outing with an ankle sprain while D'Angelo Russell is listed as day-to-day.

The Lakers are depleted at the moment, but still, there are over two months of regular season games left…which means a bit more time for recoveries, a potential buyout signing and a possible climb up the standings of the Western Conference.