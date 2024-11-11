Anthony Davis has been playing some of his best basketball this season, but it looks like a possible injury could slow him down a little. Davis suffered an eye injury during their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, and he'll be getting it examined soon, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Sources told ESPN that Lakers big man Anthony Davis experienced swelling as a result of the contact by Jakob Poeltl, making it difficult to keep his left eye open,” McMenamin tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “Davis will have the eye examined by an ophthalmologist Monday, sources told ESPN, as a ‘precautionary' measure.”

After the game, JJ Redick said that Davis was having trouble seeing and that he didn't have an update beyond that.

The hope is that Davis' injury isn't that serious and he doesn't have to miss time. The best-case scenario is that all he has to do is wear goggles for the time being.

Anthony Davis dealing with injuries early in season

Anthony Davis has always had injury issues, and he's starting to deal with some early in the season. He had a foot injury that caused him to miss a game, and apparently, he had been dealing with the issue since the offseason.

“I'll talk to my trainer and just kind of figure out what exactly is going on. I've been managing it since this summer, honestly, and my goal for every game is to be on the floor. And I just kind of landed directly on the spot that's been killing me. So, we'll figure it out,” Davis said.

Davis is playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 31.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and is elevating the Lakers on both sides of the ball. His game is opening up for his teammates, including D'Angelo Russell, who recently spoke about their chemistry on the court.

“I think just being able to be aggressive in the pick and roll, obviously we get downhill and have an advantage. They got to respect both of us. I don’t think there’s any hole in that two-man game,” Russell said. “He can shoot, I can shoot. He’s picking and popping more. . .I’m making shots, I’m a force in the pick and roll. People forget that that’s just all that is. . .I’m not gonna force it though.”

Hopefully, Davis doesn't have to miss time with his eye injury, and he can continue to propel the Lakers during the season with his play. If he does have to miss time, the Lakers have capable scorers that will have to step in his absence.