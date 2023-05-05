After stealing Game 1 on the road at Chase Center Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers fell back down to earth in Thursday’s Game 2 with a truly abysmal all-around performance that saw the Golden State Warriors pull out a dominant 127-100 win. While there were many contributing factors that played into LA’s ultimate demise, superstar big Anthony Davis seems to be receiving the most flack for his efforts on the night.

During a May 5 episode of ESPN’s First Take, host and renowned sports personality Stephen A. Smith went on to absolutely blast the Lakers forward for his lackluster production against the Warriors in Game 2, going as far as to deem them as “straight garbage.”

“Anthony Davis was straight garbage last night. Let’s just call it what it is: straight garbage. I mean, he was so bad sanitation workers may not want to go near him and that’s their job to take out garbage. That’s how bad he was,” Stephen A. Smith said of Anthony Davis. “The fact of the matter is if Anthony Davis was ready like [LeBron James] they would have had a legitimate shot to go up 2-0 in this series, but he wasn’t ready to play…The effort you put forth was fricken inexcusable. It was embarrassing.”

"Anthony Davis was straight garbage last night." Stephen A. Smith did NOT hold back 🌶 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/6rO75133Od — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stephen A. Smith would go on to note during his tirade that “in odd number games” Anthony Davis is averaging 28.5 points and 17 rebounds on 55% shooting from the floor whereas “in even number games” he’s sporting sub-par averages of 13 points and 10 rebounds on 40% shooting from the field.

Thursday’s Game 2 only continued the veteran’s trend of lackluster performances in even number games, as he went on to drop just 11 points and 7 rebounds while shooting just 45.5% from the floor.

Hopefully, for the sake of the Lakers, Davis can produce more like he did in Game 1 during Saturday’s contest where he registered a historic stat line of 30 points, 23 rebounds, and 4 blocks while shooting 57.9% from the field.