Are the Los Angeles Lakers officially back? After a half-season full of disappointments and heartbreak, the team made some sweeping changes during the trade deadline. The massive overhaul saw players like Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley be traded for role players like Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. The results have been pretty good so far for LA, with their latest game being a win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

During the game, some astute fans (who also happen to be proficient at lip-reading) pointed out an interaction between LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In the clip, Davis points out to his Lakers teammate that he doesn’t remember being up by so much this season. (via Lakers Daily)

Anthony Davis: “I can’t remember the last time we were up 24 with this much time.” LeBron James: “Never, never” (Via @Spence_DFS, h/t @RichStapless)pic.twitter.com/iJbFcVYz6M — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 24, 2023

The Lakers’ 2022-23 season is full of big leads like this… often in favor of LA’s opponents. This team has been pummeled by so many teams this year, they’ve become a laughingstock. However, the new-look LA team has looked better over the last few games. The momentum has kept their Play-In hopes alive for this year.

Thursday night saw a spirited effort from the Lakers’ supporting crew. The win against the Warriors saw LeBron and AD combine for just 24 points, as the rest of the team picked up the slack. Unfortunately, D’Angelo Russell exited the game due to an injury, but that’s hopefully a problem they won’t be dealing with for a long time.

There’s hope in Lakerland once again, as this team looks rejuvenated. Does LeBron James have one more push in him to lead the Lakers to the playoffs again?