Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell had to exit their Thursday night contest against the Golden State Warriors in the first half due to a right ankle injury. Russell suffered the injury after accidentally stepping on Donte DiVincenzo’s foot. With the Lakers needing to put together a strong 23-game stretch to end the regular season to try and challenge for a postseason spot, Russell’s playing status thus becomes a huge point of concern.

Thankfully for Lakers fans, X-rays on Russell’s ankle came back negative, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. This rules out any complications Russell may have had with the bones on his right foot. The Lakers have deemed the 27-year old point guard as “day-to-day”, which means that Russell could return at any day depending on how much his ankle has recovered.

Before exiting the game vs. the Warriors, D’Angelo Russell had two points, four boards, and three assists in nine minutes.

The Lakers were able to hold the fort amid Russell’s absence; led by Malik Beasley’s game high 25 points, the Lakers managed to pull away from the shorthanded Warriors squad in the third quarter en route to a much-needed 124-111 victory.

Should D’Angelo Russell need to miss time, the Lakers will most likely call upon Dennis Schroder to fill the void. With D-Lo playing just nine minutes, Schroder had 13 points in 27 minutes. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV should also see increased minutes if Russell ends up missing a few games.

Russell has missed just three games this season due to injury, suffering a minor knee problem in mid-December that caused him to miss two games, and an illness that sidelined him for one game in early January.