A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Virtually every game is going to be a Los Angeles Lakers from here on out. They have 10 games remaining in the regular season, which includes Wednesday’s clash against the Phoenix Suns. LA has one final back-to-back set remaining this year and the question on everybody’s mind is whether or not Anthony Davis will be able to suit up for both games.

The Lakers opted to have AD sit out the second night of their most recent back-to-back set, and it resulted in a brutal loss at the hands of a Houston Rockets side that have the worst record in the entire Western Conference. You would think that the Lakers have learned their lesson with that decision, but at this point, that does not seem to be the case.

When asked if Davis will be available for both of LA’s games on April 4 and 5 against the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a cryptic response:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We have a plan in place, and we’re following that plan closely,” Ham said (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic). “If anything should change when we get to that moment, you’ll be the first to know. But outside of that, we’re sticking to our plan as of right now.”

So much for spilling the beans. It is worth noting, however, that Davis sitting out against the Rockets was part of the Lakers’ management plan on AD’s right foot stress injury. If this is still the “plan” that is in place, then it looks like Davis is headed for a night off in one of those two upcoming games.

Then again, this could all change depending on where the Lakers stand at that point. You can be sure that Anthony Davis will be available if either (or both) of those games end up being do-or-die for LA.