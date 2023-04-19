A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers enter Game 2 on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies looking to secure a 2-0 advantage in their first-round NBA Playoffs series. This was after LA escaped with a 128-112 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 in what turned out to be a whirlwind of a contest.

The Lakers have already submitted their injury report for Wednesday’s clash, and unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis has once again popped up on the injury report for Game 2.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

According to the injury report, Davis is listed as probable to play with a right foot stress injury. This is the same issue that has had Davis present on the injury list for several weeks now, and apparently, this isn’t going to change for Wednesday’s game.

Nevertheless, we fully expect Davis to suit up in Game 2. As it has been in past games, AD’s presence on the injury report is merely precautionary, and it has become somewhat negligible at this point.

It is also worth noting that LeBron James and Dennis Schroder are both probable to play as well, which means that they too should be available to play.

The Grizzlies have to win Game 2 at home before the series heads over to LA for Games 3 and 4. Going down 0-2 in this series will be disastrous for them, and it will undoubtedly put them at a major disadvantage against the Lakers. It won’t be the end of the world for the Grizzlies, but they will be in a very tough position to try and mount a comeback in this series.