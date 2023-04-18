A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Unlike the Memphis Grizzlies who are in danger of missing the services of superstar point guard Ja Morant for Game 2, the Los Angeles Lakers actually have a clean bill of health ahead of Wednesday’s contest. Nevertheless, this has not prevented LA from having their usual suspects listed on the injury report yet again, which also happens to include LeBron James.

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

Officially, LeBron has been listed as probable to play with a sore right foot. Unofficially, James is playing. The fact that he’s still listed on the injury report despite being able to play through this same issue for nearly a month now is honestly quite baffling. Nevertheless, the Lakers must have their reasons, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the NBA’s all-time leading scorer pops up on the injury report the rest of the way.

The same is the case for Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, who themselves are listed as probable for Game 2 as well. We all know that both of them will be available as well.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are dealing with a major headache on the Ja Morant front. Their cornerstone superstar is currently questionable to play on Wednesday after being forced to exit late in Game 1 due to a re-aggravated hand injury. If this weren’t the playoffs, Memphis probably wouldn’t even consider having Ja play through this injury. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke remain sidelined for the Grizzlies as well, leaving newly-crowned Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. with most of the frontcourt burden for Memphis.