The Memphis Grizzlies have just announced that Ja Morant is officially questionable to play in Game 2 after re-aggravating his hand injury in their Game 1 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Things currently do not sound very promising for Morant and the Grizzlies, and a recent video of the All-Star point guard putting up a few shots in practice does not exactly bode well for his status for Wednesday’s clash.

Morant’s right hand was heavily taped in practice on Tuesday and it did not look like he was able to utilize it at all. Ja was using his left hand to put up shots:

Ja Morant at the Grizzlies practice with his injured hand wrapped & casually hooping with his left 👀 (via @DamichaelC)pic.twitter.com/638g4iWppp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins earlier stated that Ja Morant is going to be a game-time decision for Wednesday’s all-important matchup. This only means that we likely won’t get a final decision from Memphis until close to tipoff. Obviously, Morant is hurting and his shooting hand does not look good at all. However, this is the playoffs, and the fact that the Grizzlies are down 0-1 in the series will give both Ja and the squad more motivation for him to play through this injury.

You may have also noticed Steven Adams in full gear popping up in the video. The 29-year-old center looked pretty good in his brief cameo in the above clip, but unfortunately for Grizzlies fans, the latest report on Adams is that he isn’t likely to return for Memphis in the playoffs. With Brandon Clarke also out for the season, the Grizzlies are dealing with an extremely short-handed frontcourt (and backcourt) at the moment.