Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers, simply put, have been terrible to begin the 2022-23 campaign. They have now fallen to 5-11 after losing to the Phoenix Suns, 115-105, and they are slowly running out of chances to turn things around. LeBron James’ injury hasn’t helped matters, that’s for sure. However, one player cannot be put at fault for the Lakers’ struggles.

In fact, it’s frightening to think about just how much more awful the Lakers would be if Anthony Davis wasn’t putting up the monster numbers that he has over the past few games that’s reminiscent of a fellow Laker legend in Shaquille O’Neal.

In a losing effort against the Suns, Davis put up an eye-popping 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks on 11-17 shooting from the field and 15-16 from the charity stripe. And in the process, AD joined Shaquille O’Neal (in 1999) as the only two players in franchise history to put up four consecutive 30-point, 15-rebound efforts since the NBA/ABA merger, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Anthony Davis joins Shaquille O'Neal (1999) as the only Lakers players with 4 straight 30-point, 15-rebound games since the 1976-77 NBA/ABA merger. pic.twitter.com/zOPydfIC44 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2022

The Lakers entered their Tuesday night clash against the Suns winners of three in a row, so it’s not as if Anthony Davis’ herculean performances have all gone to waste. Nevertheless, to see him put up his best game of the season thus far in a loss should definitely sting.

On the season, Davis has put up 26.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on a nightly basis in 15 games, and he’s even been shooting at a career-best level over his 11-year career. It just hasn’t translated to the win column for the Lakers.

Perhaps the return of LeBron James, whenever that may be, could help the Lakers make something yet of a season that’s on the precipice of falling on its head. Nevertheless, Anthony Davis is trying his best to carry the Lakers on his back, and the onus is now on the supporting cast, led by Russell Westbrook, to chip in their fair share of contributions.