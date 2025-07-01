The Los Angeles Lakers have made their intentions clear this NBA Free Agency period: flexibility over long-term commitments. One of the biggest ripple effects of that Lakers mindset is the decision to let Dorian Finney-Smith walk to the Houston Rockets, despite having both the cap space and positional need to retain him.

According to team sources, the Lakers offered Dorian Finney-Smith a two-year deal in contrast to the four-year, $53 million contract he ultimately signed with the Rockets. The front office reportedly prioritized maintaining future financial flexibility, aiming to preserve cap space in anticipation of pairing a superstar with Luka Dončić, should the opportunity present itself in coming seasons. While the Rockets secured a long-term defensive asset, the Lakers held firm on their long game.

Losing Finney-Smith does come with its own challenges. His 3-and-D skill set was a perfect fit alongside stars like Dončić and LeBron James, and his veteran presence would have brought stability to the Lakers’ wing rotation. Instead, LA chose to pivot quickly by signing Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal using part of their mid-level exception. It’s a cost-effective move, but one that doesn't fully replace Finney-Smith’s defensive versatility or playoff experience.

This decision also reflects a broader theme in LA’s NBA Free Agency strategy. Instead of overspending on role players, the Lakers seem willing to take short-term risks. The goal is to stay flexible for a bigger prize down the line. Names like De’Anthony Melton have emerged as possible lower-cost options to help the perimeter defense. Still, the message stays consistent: the Lakers are focused on the long game.

For fans wanting a win-now splash, the Lakers passing on Dorian Finney-Smith may seem like a missed chance. His fit was clear, and the need was real. But for a front office eyeing future stars, this restraint could be the cost of a bigger plan.

The Lakers are betting on what's ahead. If their vision hits, the next great duo in purple and gold may not be far off.

Will patience today lead to titles tomorrow?