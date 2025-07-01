The Los Angeles Lakers may have just caught their biggest break of the NBA Free Agency. Deandre Ayton is now a free agent after a buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers had been locked in a tight race with the Milwaukee Bucks to land Deandre Ayton. But that race may have just ended. The Bucks signed Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal and waived Damian Lillard to free up cap space. With Turner now in the mix, Milwaukee is essentially out of the Ayton sweepstakes.

“The Lakers were competing with the Bucks for Deandre Ayton, and so this leaves Deandre Ayton to go to the Lakers to be their starting center as a possible ramification of this,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained on broadcast.

Deandre Ayton, just 26 years old, averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and one block per game last season. He did this while dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him at times. Still, he remains one of the most intriguing big men on the market. He’s athletic, mobile, and has valuable playoff experience. His upside is undeniable.

Reports say the Lakers have zeroed in on Ayton as their top frontcourt target this NBA Free Agency. They’re expected to use their mid-level exception to pursue him. For a roster built around LeBron James and Luka Dončić, Ayton offers exactly what they need. He brings rim protection, consistent inside scoring, and a long-term answer at the center position.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s move for Turner addresses its own needs following Brook Lopez’s departure. Turner brings elite shot-blocking and floor spacing. He also fits seamlessly next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the unintended consequence of that deal may be even more impactful. It clears the way for the Lakers to sign Ayton without having to compete in a bidding war.

This isn't just a defensive upgrade for the Bucks. It could be a game-changer for the Lakers. If Los Angeles seals the deal, Ayton could become the anchor that elevates their new core to title contention.

Will this be the move that finally gives the Lakers the frontcourt stability they've been missing?