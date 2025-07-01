Trade rumors are swirling around LeBron James even after he opted in to his player option. There is speculation that the four-time NBA champion could demand a trade, as he seemingly wants to play for a contender. Amid the ongoing rumors, insider Bobby Marks hit James with a harsh reality check if the superstar forward wants to remain in Los Angeles.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Marks discussed the state of the Lakers franchise. He claims the front office wants to build a roster to contend for a championship, but is also focusing more on the long term. Marks explains how, due to this approach, L.A. is not likely to make any short-term moves just to appease the 40-year-old superstar.

“[The Lakers are] not going to go out and make a short-term move to satisfy LeBron,” said Marks. “They're not going out and giving up all their draft equity, for a short-term move for a short-term player that likely won't be on their roster next year.”

Los Angeles traded for Luka Doncic, who is 26 years old, ahead of the trade deadline midseason. But with LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers seemingly want to build a team that can win now. As Bobby Marks put it, the organization is working with two different timelines. That's the long-term outlook with Doncic and the short-term outlook with James.

It's well known at this point that the Lakers want to acquire an upgrade at center. The ideal option would be somebody who is young and can be on the team for years to play alongside Doncic. However, there aren't too many of those caliber centers available right now, whether it's through free agency or via trade.

Deandre Ayton kind of fits the mold, but his value has decreased in recent years. Regardless, he might be the best option for the Lakers at this moment. As for LeBron James, his future seemingly hangs in the balance, and it could largely depend on what Los Angeles does with the roster this offseason.

