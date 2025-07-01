The Los Angeles Lakers have historically been a franchise that doesn't shy away from the spotlight, and one former NBA champion thinks their front office could see some massive changes under their new ownership.

Matt Barnes recently speculated that franchise legend Magic Johnson could return to the Lakers. Additionally, Barnes also suggested that former Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations, Bob Myers, could join Johnson in L.A.

“But with new ownership—who’s obviously tied to Magic Johnson—and Magic is tied to Rob in the Commanders deal… do we smell what The Rock is cooking? Or am I crazy to think that Magic could be on his way back to the Lakers at some point?” Barnes said on All The Smoke.

“Maybe with Bob Myers—a fellow Bruin, the great mind behind the Golden State Warriors—who’s just sitting at home collecting checks, looking good on ESPN, owning NFL teams.”

Johnson was the Lakers’ president of basketball operations from 2017 to 2019. He stepped down due to front office politics that included owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, and the fate of then-head coach Luke Walton.

The five-time NBA champion has continued to be vocal about his love for the franchise and has said he believes Mark Walter, who is also part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, is the right person for the job.

“Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the Lakers legacy and tradition of winning – Mark Walter, my business partner and friend!” Johnson said in a statement on social media. “Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand. The proof is in the pudding on what he's been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers.”

Myers was the architect of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty that won four championships with All-Star guard Stephen Curry. Myers stepped down from his role as the president of basketball operations in 2023 but has since joined ESPN as an NBA analyst. He has also done consulting work with the Washington Commanders in the NFL, a team that Johnson owns a minority stake in.

While Barnes might simply be blue-skying, it is hard to see a world where Lakers fans would not enjoy such a turn of events.