Russell Westbrook had his best game of the season on Sunday, as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-110 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Russ showed flashed of his old self on Sunday night, and this was despite the fact that he came off the bench for just the third time since he was a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook was very productive off the bench against the Nuggets, pouring in 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in 32 minutes of action. Lakers superstar teammate Anthony Davis could not help but heap praise on Russ and his attitude over his move to the second unit (via Ryan Menzie of FanNation):

“Before I walked in here I said ‘the way you played and are handling everything is tremendous. The way you played in Minnestora and the way you played tonight is unbelievable,'” Davis stated. “To be a player of his caliber and asked to come off the bench is truly a guy who will do whatever the team asks. Giving up his starting position for the betterment of the team and he’s flourishing in his role. It’s all we can ask for.”

"The way he's handling everything is tremendous." – Anthony Davis talks about a high-caliber like Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. pic.twitter.com/cp0I5irMs3 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 31, 2022

Westbrook had a smile on his face throughout the Nuggets game, which also happened to be the Lakers’ first win of the season. The former league MVP was also interacting with the home crowd at the Crypto.com Arena, who for their part, was more than happy to see Russ play well.

If he’s able to keep this up, then it’s going to be very promising for the Lakers. He won’t be the savior for LA’s season, but things can only get better from here on out.