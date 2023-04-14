Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

No one around the NBA likes Dillon Brooks all that much. The Memphis Grizzlies forward is notorious for his trash talk and brash attitude. He has become one of the biggest agitators in the league and relishes in the controversy he creates in games.

Brooks’ intensity is far from a new characteristic of his game. One of his former coaches, Tony McIntyre of the Canadian AAU team CIA Bounce, detailed how Brooks embracing a villainous status has helped him succeed in the NBA to Dan Robson of The Athletic.

“I tried to take that out of him,” McIntyre said of the Grizzlies wing’s tenacity, via The Athletic. “But I really think that part of surviving in the NBA is that you have to have some a**hole in you…He’s going to survive in the NBA because he can be an a**hole and he’s a big enough a**hole to believe in himself more than everyone else.”

McIntyre said that he once had to put Brooks in a timeout during an AAU tournament over his over-the-top temper. Today, the Grizzlies forward’s shenanigans have resulted in 18 technical fouls (the most in the league), spats with numerous stars across the league and a repugnant incident where he shoved and injured a cameraman.

For the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks is a defensive stud that contributes some (inefficient) scoring here and there. He averages 14.3 points per game on 39.6 percent shooting from the floor. His skills have earned him some respect but everyone knows going into a matchup with him that things will get chippy sooner or later.