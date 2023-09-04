Austin Reaves and Team USA are still reeling from their first loss in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the hands of Lithuania on Sunday. The good news for the Americans is that the loss doesn't signify the end of their run in Manila. Their fate is still in their hands. Reaves is also not losing any sleep over the taunt he received from Lithuania star Vaidas Kariniauskas during the game.

“There’s been many times in my career where people looked at me sideways or done stuff so it’s basketball and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter,” Reaves reflected when he shared his feelings about the taunt, via Nicole Ganglani of Lakers Nation PH.

Austin Reaves has been playing basketball long enough to know that taunting and trash talk are deeply ingrained in the sport. While it's being policed more these days, it doesn't look as though talking junk and trying to get under the skin of opposing players with antics are going to go away completely.

The Los Angeles Lakers star played only a little under 13 minutes in USA's 110-104 loss to Lithuania, finishing with seven points on 1-for-4 shooting from the floor and a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line. Anthony Edwards led Team USA with 35 points, while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson had 14 points apiece.

Up next for Reaves and Team USA is an all-important showdown against Italy in the quarterfinal round this Tuesday. It's a win-or-go-home scenario, so there's really no point for Reaves to sulk over the loss to Lithuania, as his full focus should now be on the Italy game.