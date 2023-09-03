Well, ain't this surprising. Team USA, the favorites to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, was defeated by Lithuania. Yes, you read that right. The US squad went down early against the Balkan powerhouse. The team still tried to come back in the fourth quarter, but their bid fell short as they couldn't stop the Lithuanian assault.

As you'd expect, Team USA was roasted on X after this surprising loss. Many of the posts referenced Noah Lyles. If you recall, the American sprinter questioned why the NBA called its champions the “world champions”. Fans are speculating that Lyles is feeling a little vindicated after this game.

Noah Lyles waking up to see Team USA get beat pic.twitter.com/OtEuWwWpBJ — 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ⁶𓅓 (@itsdrakeszn) September 3, 2023

Noah Lyles waking up to see Team USA get beat: pic.twitter.com/Hpg3cx5pKs — i₿ou (@teamibou23) September 3, 2023

Noah Lyles seeing Team USA lose to Lithuania pic.twitter.com/ObWGkOShcs — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 3, 2023

X also showed love for Anthony Edwards. Edwards was by far the best player for Team USA. He was the only player who could consistently buy a bucket, and he's one of the reasons why the final score looks as close as it does.

Anthony Edwards is good but… Is it time for a bigger stage than Team USA??? — Michael Walton II (@ZenMasterMike) September 3, 2023

Anthony Edwards in the Team USA locker room if they lose to Lithuania pic.twitter.com/btjWVdfF2c — Shirt-Ish (@Shirt_Ish) September 3, 2023

Other players on the team, though, didn't get the same love. In particular, Team USA guard Austin Reaves and center Jaren Jackson Jr took the brunt of the blame, as they were targeted by the physically imposing Lithuania squad.

Austin Reaves and Team USA trying to guard Lithuania in the post this game… pic.twitter.com/tWsXY58YFC — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 3, 2023

Austin Reaves in Team USA’s loss to Lithuania: 7 points

0 rebounds

0 assists

1-4 FG

5 personal fouls Y’all said he was better than Tyler Herro 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t6G2jPMm2B — Jai (@Jai_305_) September 3, 2023

Everyone on Team USA except Anthony Edwards against Lithuania ..pic.twitter.com/XCKwJu4FJR — Van (@vanman_1000) September 3, 2023

It was a rough game for Team USA. Lithuania had a clear gameplan, and it worked to perfection. Led by Jonas Valanciunas, the Lithuanians threw their weight around an bodied the US players. Their hot three-point shooting also helped give a cushion to repel the eventual US comeback attempt. It was an impressive performance from the Lithuanians, who looked absolutely dominant for a good chunk of the game.

Team USA isn't out yet: win or lose, they were going to the playoffs no matter what. Now, though, they will be playing Italy in the quarterfinals instead of Serbia. On paper, this should be a win for the Americans. However… given this recent loss, that outcome as guaranteed as it initially looked to be.