Team USA suffered their first loss at the 2023 FIBA World Cup under head coach Steve Kerr on Sunday. The 110-104 loss came against Lithuania and was the first time that Team USA had lost a game in FIBA World Cup play overall. They found themselves down 31-12 after the first quarter and were never able to fully recover. Team USA was led by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who finished the game with a game-high 35 points. After the game, Edwards had a blunt response to the loss as per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“Luckily we get to play again,” Edwards said following the game.

Anthony Edwards was correct in his assessment in that in the grand scheme of things, this loss means very little to Team USA. Coming into the game with a 4-0 record, not only did they already qualify for the 2024 Olympics by virtue of a top two finish among the American continent countries, but they also punched their ticket to the knockout round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

What is clear though is that Team USA has a few holes in their team that other countries can exploit. They are lacking in size in the frontcourt and that was an issue against Lithuania who controlled the glass. Offensively they don't have much of a system. They have issues on the defensive end as well. Other countries have been playing together for much longer and don't have the cohesiveness issues Team USA is running into.

Their next game will be in the quarterfinal stage against Italy who is sure to have some extra motivation after being spurned by Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero.