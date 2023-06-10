Are Taylor Swift and Austin Reaves dating? That's the question in everyone's mind after it was rumored that the singer and the Los Angeles Lakers star were spotted in an Arkansas bar recently.

The rumor was bizarre and wild in the first place. Many people believed it even though there were no photos proving that they were really together. And despite the lack of evidence, it hasn't stopped people from asking if they're really an item now. Swift is coming off a breakup after her reported whirlwind romance with Matt Healy, and for all we know, Reaves is single and one of the most eligible bachelors, so it wouldn't be wrong if they're actually dating.

But are they really?

Reaves' brother, Spencer Reaves, appeared to have refuted all the rumors with his recent tweets. Aside from “laughing” at the news that Austin is dating Tay-Tay, he cited one claim that made it unlikely.

“Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing,” Spencer said, basically confirming that there is no truth to the dating rumor.

While Austin Reaves and Taylor Swift's fans may be sad about this revelation, who knows, this rumor could be the reason they actually end up dating (or not).

Anyway, Reaves has a big summer ahead as he enters restricted free agency. He is set for a big payday, so his focus is likely on his status in the NBA. Not to mention that he could join Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. As for Swift, she's still busy with her Eras Tour, so seeing someone might be difficult for her at this point.