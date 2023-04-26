David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Los Angeles Lakers held their breath during their Game 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday when Anthony Davis took a hard fall in the second half and was slow to get up. Davis was able to remain in the game and provided crucial defensive stops to help seal the win. After the game, it was revealed that Anthony Davis suffered a hip injury. Although he appeared on the Lakers injury report ahead of Game 5, it was for an unrelated injury. He will play in Game 5, according to Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, it’s just a matter of being able to tolerate the pain as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis can “pretty much do everything” with his hip soreness injury and it’s just a matter of pain tolerance management. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 26, 2023

While Anthony Davis’ latest injury will not keep him out of the lineup, it will be important to see how much it affects his play at all especially if the Grizzlies end up extending this series. Although inconsistent at times, Davis has been a big factor in the Lakers getting out to a commanding 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their first round playoff series.

Through the first four games of this series, Davis has been averaging 19.5 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and a league-leading 4.8 blocked shots with shooting splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 56.3 percent from the field, 25.7 percent from the three-point line and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Lakers fans and Darvin Ham will be hoping this latest issue doesn’t appear on the Lakers injury report moving forward.